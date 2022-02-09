 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

