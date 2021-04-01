Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE
