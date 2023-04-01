Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.