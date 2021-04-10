Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at …
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Loo…
For the drive home in Columbus: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to NW a…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Columbus. It looks like it…
This evening in Columbus: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Perio…