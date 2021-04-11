 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Columbus, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News