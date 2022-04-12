Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.