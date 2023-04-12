Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry today and this will continue through Thursday. A strong cold front is expected Friday though. See what rain chances and temperatu…
After a chilly day Wednesday, it's back to normal temperatures for early April today. Dry conditions as well, but there is a rain chance durin…
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…