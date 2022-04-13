 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News