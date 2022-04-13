Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Columbus, NE
