Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

