Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Columbus, NE
