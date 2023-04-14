It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Columbus, NE
