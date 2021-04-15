 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News