The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Columbus, NE
