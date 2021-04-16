Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
