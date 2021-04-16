 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News