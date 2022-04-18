Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE
