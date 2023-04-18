Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.