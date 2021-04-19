Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Columbus, NE
