Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.