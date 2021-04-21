 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

