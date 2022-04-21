Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be …
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.