Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should ex…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Colu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Columbus: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Columbus folks sh…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in C…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degr…