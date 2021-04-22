Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.