The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT.