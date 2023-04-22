The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quiet for most of Wednesday, but late this afternoon and evening, new storms are expected to fire up along a cold front. Damaging hail and win…
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
While a few showers will be around, it's tough to complain when high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s! Find out when and where the…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …