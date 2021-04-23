Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.