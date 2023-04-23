Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Columbus, NE
