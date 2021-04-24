 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News