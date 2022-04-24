 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Columbus, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

