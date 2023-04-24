Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quiet for most of Wednesday, but late this afternoon and evening, new storms are expected to fire up along a cold front. Damaging hail and win…
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
While a few showers will be around, it's tough to complain when high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s! Find out when and where the…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …