It will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should ex…
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Colu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Wind…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s…
For the drive home in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …