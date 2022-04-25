Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

