Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Columbus, NE
