The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Columbus, NE
