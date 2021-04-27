 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News