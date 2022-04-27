Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Columbus, NE
