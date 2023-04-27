Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.