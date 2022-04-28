Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
