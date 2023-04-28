Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.