The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s…
This evening in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph…
For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 …
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Columbu…