 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News