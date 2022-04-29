Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Columbus, NE
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
