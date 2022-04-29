 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News