Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until FRI 8:00 AM CDT.