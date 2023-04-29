Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Columbus, NE
