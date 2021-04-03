 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

