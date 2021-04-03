Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.