Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Columbus, NE
