The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temper…
For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Columbu…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 …
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. I…