Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Columbus, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday thanks to a warm front, but showers are expected as well. Find out when and where r…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Showers and cooling down today as a cold front works over us. We'll try and warm up again Saturday, but yet another cold front will arrive in …
Comfortable temperatures and staying dry for most of Thursday, but the story changes for Friday. Cooling down and rain coming back with our ne…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…