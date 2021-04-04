The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Columbus. It looks like it…
Columbus's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Gusty winds an…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 1…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 …
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 30F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are e…