Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.