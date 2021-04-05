Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Columbus. It looks like it…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 1…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are e…
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are…