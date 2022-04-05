 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News