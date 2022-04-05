Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
