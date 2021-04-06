Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.