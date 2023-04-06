Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24…