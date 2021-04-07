Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.