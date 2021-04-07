Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Columbus, NE
